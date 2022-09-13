8 reasons why your body craves junk food

There is no way to justify unhealthy junk food, then why do we still crave it? We keep reading about how harmful junk food can be for our health. It can lead to cardiovascular diseases, heart attacks, obesity, high blood pressure and a myriad of other health problems. But most of us are unable to control these cravings.

A lot of research has been done in this arena and Kajal and Bushra, dieticians and co-founders of Healthy Steady Go, have this to say about why you crave junk food: Beliefs around food A lot of us believe that healthy and nutritious foods cannot be tasty and delicious. People don’t like eating healthy food like fruit and veggies as they did not like it as kids. Good news! You aren’t 5 any more.

Don’t let these old beliefs stop you from trying healthy food. Did you know your taste buds change every five to six years and that it takes up to 10 to 12 tries before you develop a taste for certain foods? We know junk food is tastier, but healthier versions can be made with it being tasty. Not sleeping enough A lot of people view sleep as a sign of weakness. Research shows that sleeping less than required leads to more cravings for unhealthy food.

A recent study which analysed brain activity and compared those who sleep nine hours vs four hours found that in those who slept less, the areas associated with pleasure lit up more when subjects viewed pictures of ice cream and pizza compared with veggies and yoghurt. “Sleep deprivation adversely affects all systems in our body, leading to an increased craving for comfort, whether it’s from a warm hug or junk food.” Stress

In a stressful situation our body releases a stress hormone known as cortisol. Fats and sugars have been scientifically proven to make one feel better and give comfort. As a result, our body ends up craving more of such foods. A study backed this up by concluding that sugar seems to lower cortisol and quiet stress signals in the brain.

Eating too quickly Ever wondered why everyone says to chew your food 32 times before you swallow? Well, 32 is a far-fetched number, because nowadays people target to finish their entire meals within a span of five to 10 minutes. (That’s how busy our life and schedule have become.) It’s time we all reconsidered this habit now.

Eating too quickly can create miscommunication between the gut and the brain, whereby signals of satiety to the brain can be missed, leading to overeating. Hormonal imbalances Be it your monthly menstrual periods or when a woman is pregnant, hormones in your body can create chaos.

Namely, hormones like leptin and serotonin which are involved in the co-ordination between your gut and brain can lead to super-strong cravings at weird hours. Insufficient water and protein intake Many times thirst signals are misinterpreted as hunger signals by our minds. If we don’t drink enough water or our meals lack protein, these hunger pangs will make us reach out for all the unhealthy junk food lying around the house.

Nutrient deficiencies An underlying nutrient deficiency can also lead to cravings for specific foods. For example, magnesium deficiency causes you to crave chocolates, nuts or beans. Sugar drops or deficiency of chromium or phosphorus can lead to sugar cravings. Similarly, a basic sodium deficiency will make you crave salty foods like chips.