TV Chef Mary Berry made more than £1.5m (R26,8 million) last year as she continued to rake in the cash after quitting The Great British Bake Off.

The 83-year-old has made more than a million pounds for the second year in a row.

Berry, who has written more than 70 cookbooks, selling 5m copies, refused a massive pay rise to stay with the former BBC hit show, when it was poached by Channel 4 in 2017.

She has been rewarded with her own series, Mary Berry Everyday and Mary Berry’s Country House Secrets. In 2016, she said: ‘My decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to them, as they have nurtured me, and the show that was a unique and brilliant format from day one.’

The kitchen queen has proved to have a strong head for business. Accounts show Mary Berry Limited made a profit of £1.5m in 2018, adding to the £1.2m (R21,5 million) she made the year before. Her merchandising company, Mary Berry Merchandising Limited, made a £288,390 profit, compared to £253,592 in 2017.

