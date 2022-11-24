9 top tips on how to use an air fryer

Have you recently added this new gadget to your kitchen and wondering how to use an air fryer? We have got you covered. This informative guide will help you learn how to use air fryers.

Add a little oil. Picture: Pexels/Ron Lach Add a little oil Unless a food is inherently fatty, always add at least a little oil, which encourages browning. Otherwise, the fan could dry out the food before it browns. Preheat it

Like the full-sized oven in your kitchen, the air fryer only starts cooking once its chamber has heated properly. Save cooking time – and get better results – by running the air fryer for three to four minutes while you are preparing your food. Airflow is king Whatever you are doing in an air fryer, you must always have the subject of airflow in the back of your mind. An air fryer uses hot air to cook the food inside. But in order to cook evenly, this hot air needs to be able to circulate all around the food. If you block that airflow, your cooking performance in your air fryer will drop a lot and may even be unusable.

To make cleaning easier for super-messy things (such as wings covered in a sticky sauce) lay them on a sheet of foil or parchment paper on top of the air fryer basket. Picture: Pexels/Ekaterina Bolovtsova Use foil or parchment paper To make cleaning easier for super-messy things (such as wings covered in a sticky sauce), lay them on a sheet of foil or parchment paper on top of the air fryer basket. The power of the hot air moving can cause the sheets to fly, so make sure the food is heavy enough to keep it from flying away. Avoid overcrowding the basket

Planning on roasting a whole chicken in there? Not such a great idea. Even if it fits into the basket, chances are the chicken will not cook evenly, so you are better off with chicken parts when it comes to this appliance. Read your owner’s manual to find out how to wash your air fryer You might be surprised to find that some parts or accessories can go in the dishwasher. Never submerge the actual device itself.

Save the drippings from the drawer for your next meal The fat that collects in the pan does not have to go to waste; you can save it for future cooking, even if it is mixed with a bit of water. It is packed with flavour and can be put away in a container to later use for gravies and stir-fry sauces. If you have received an air fryer cookbook with your new appliance, then you can utilise drippings in some of these recipes. Reheating your food in the air fryer tastes so much better