Have your Christmas feast delivered to your door!

Turn the Christmas stress into an opportunity to get all the cooks in the family to come together and prepare a feast second to none. Unfortunately, this is rare and we all know the old saying of too many chefs in the kitchen.

UCOOK attempts to take all of that drama out of the kitchen with their new Feast Box.

The meal-kit is packed with all the ingredients you need to create your Christmas feast.

You can curate your box to fit your number of guests, ranging from 4, 8 or 12.

Your box is delivered to your door with everything you need to prepare your feast.

To enjoy the cooking experience I'd suggest you get someone to help you, which is what I did.

The Festive Box is available to order on www.christmas.ucook.co.za where you can choose from a range of options which includes a starter, main, four sides and dessert.

The recipes are developed by their team of chefs and are so easy to follow even I got it right.

From the two starters, I chose the spinach and ricotta ravioli.

What's Christmas without a pork belly?

So for the main, I took Frank's pork belly. There is also chicken, fish, vegetarian and beef options to choose from.

My four sides were maple glazed carrots, cheese cauliflower gratin, bruleed baby onions and another Christmas staple, classic roast potatoes.

I'll be honest, it took us hours to prepare this feast, but it gets easy when you follow the chef's tips on the recipe cards provided.

One of the tips is to start with the dish that takes the longest in this case, it was the pork belly which needed three hours.

But while that was in the oven it freed us up to prepare the next meal. Most of my dishes had to go into the oven and because I had limited space it added to my cooking time, but it was well worth the wait.

The dishes can be made ahead of time and reheated in the oven or microwave when it's time to serve.

Meal kits are very trendy this season and this is one way to those long lines at the tills.

Priced from R300 per head, the UCOOK Festive Box is available to order on www.christmas.ucook.co.za. Orders must be placed by midday on 11 December for delivery countrywide on your choice of dates, including 22, 23 and 24 December 2018, depending on your location.

IOL readers get 15% off your Festive Box when placing your order and using the code #ucookfeastbox