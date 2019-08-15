Wine and bubbly bar at Decorex JHB. Picture supplied.

Alongside the dominating trends in interior design, visitors to Decorex Joburg tasted the most enticing culinary trends through a host of exciting foodie features. It’s all about sustainable home-grown recipes – and fantastic flavours! - at this year’s Decorex Joburg, which took place at Gallagher Convention Centre this past long weekend.

“We know that walking the halls of Decorex Joburg builds up a massive appetite which is why we always ensure some incredible food and drink options to replenish our visitors,” said Sian Cullingworth, Portfolio Director at Reed Exhibitions.

“And there’s no better way to enjoy the finest dishes and refreshing drinks than in a really attractive setting! We’ve brought on Joburg’s best designers to ensure visitors have a memorable dining experience.”

Renowned South African chef, MasterChef judge and the Ultimate Braai Master - Pete Goffe Wood and Celebrity MasterChef winner and one of South Africa’s funniest comedians - Chris Forrest are teaming up for a feast of fun at the Jacobs Gourmet Cooking Theatre at Decorex Joburg. Picture supplied

Jacobs Gourmet Cooking Theatre

The comedic stylings of the Jacobs Coffee Magicians were mixed with a dollop of good humour – and a dash of Jacobs coffee into every recipe. The culinary pair includes renowned South African chef, MasterChef judge and the Ultimate Braai Master - Pete Goffe Wood – alongside Celebrity MasterChef winner and one of South Africa’s funniest comedians - Chris Forrest.

Coffee chilli con carne made by Pete Goffe Wood and Celebrity MasterChef winner, Chris Forrest. Picture supplied.

I was hooked by the cooking wizardry of Chef Pete and Chef Chris as they demonstrate the versatility of Jacobs coffee, transforming any dish - sweet or savoury – into a magical feast! This fun-filled demonstration, narrated by the pair’s non-stop banter, left the audience members ready to take on any culinary task. And everyone was given the chance to engage directly with the comedic chefs during the Jacobs Meet & Greet sessions.

Getting a taste of Joburg

The city’s most influential designers and artisans were joined by Joburg’s most in-demand chefs and professional mixologists at this year’s exhibition. And to get things started was the inviting warmth of The Illy Experience. Here visitors were welcomed into the beautifully-crafted café setting as experienced baristas served them a delicious selection of hot and cold beverages alongside delectable snacks.

As lunch approaches, I was drawn into the stylishly-crafted Wine & Bubbly Bar furnished by Homewood. The quality, comfortable furnishings by Homewood create the perfect setting to sit back and enjoy the best of South Africa’s local vintages.

Then it’s into the cool stone and oak-infused Wine Tasting Cellar where winemakers from the country’s leading vineyards showcased the best in reds, whites and roses.

Forming part of 100% Design this year is 100% Café, a design platform to grab a bite or drink while perusing work by the city’s young talent, all curated by Tracy Lee Lynch of Studio Lee Lynch. Great taste continues in The Fabric Bar where visitors can enjoy a drink while browsing the latest in designer textiles.

Dine & Design Restaurant and Bar. Picture supplied

For the hungry patrons, Decorex Joburg arranged gourmet food offerings at the Dine & Design Restaurant + Bar. The quality menu items are all carefully made using only the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients, all of which I enjoyed in a masterfully-designed setting that draws on this year’s ‘Designing for Africa – feels like home’ theme. This African essence continues into the family-style restaurant, The Harvest Table, which provides wholesome food platters from farm to fork in a countryside setting.

Then it’s time to finish off the dining experience with locally-brewed gin and rum concoctions in the verdant Rummery & Gin Garden. Professional mixologists will infuse these on-trend spirits with refreshingly fruity mixes in this garden space.

Alongside these food and drink features are a host of décor and design installations that showcase the latest in style trends.







