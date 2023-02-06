A gentleman’s guide to Valentine’s Day dinner

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and the pressure is on. As a gentleman who is a novice cook or beginner, we have some tips on creating a romantic dinner for your loved one. We have set up a little checklist for success so that you can pull off the most romantic dinner of the year at home.

Story continues below Advertisement

When planning a romantic dinner at home, the first thing you will need is a drink to start off the occasion. Picture: Pexels Andrea Piacquadio Start with drinks When planning a romantic dinner at home, the first thing you will need is a drink to start off the occasion. Always opt for quality over quantity. I would recommend a good champagne or sparkling wine for something more budget-friendly. Prepare as much as you can ahead of time

Something your other half will want for Valentine’s Day is your attention. Try to keep the romance going and avoid being in the kitchen all day. Dice, slice and cook what you can in advance, so you will have more time to cuddle with your sweetheart between courses. Also, read your recipes so you can ensure you have all the necessary ingredients, cooking tools and time to make the meals right. Always plan a dessert. Picture: Pexels Suzy Hazelwood Mind your portions Keep portions small and enjoy your meal at a leisurely pace to avoid feeling overstuffed on rich foods. Create a meal that excites but doesn’t overload the senses.

Story continues below Advertisement