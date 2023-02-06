A gentleman’s guide to Valentine’s Day dinner

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and the pressure is on.
As a gentleman who is a novice cook or beginner, we have some tips on creating a romantic dinner for your loved one. We have set up a little checklist for success so that you can pull off the most romantic dinner of the year at home.
Start with drinks
When planning a romantic dinner at home, the first thing you will need is a drink to start off the occasion. Always opt for quality over quantity. I would recommend a good champagne or sparkling wine for something more budget-friendly.
Prepare as much as you can ahead of time
Something your other half will want for Valentine’s Day is your attention. Try to keep the romance going and avoid being in the kitchen all day. Dice, slice and cook what you can in advance, so you will have more time to cuddle with your sweetheart between courses. Also, read your recipes so you can ensure you have all the necessary ingredients, cooking tools and time to make the meals right.
Mind your portions
Keep portions small and enjoy your meal at a leisurely pace to avoid feeling overstuffed on rich foods. Create a meal that excites but doesn’t overload the senses.
Always plan a dessert
If you can make it from scratch, all the better. I recommend cheesecake or chocolate cake, which is guaranteed to melt her heart. If you don’t have the required cake pan, chocolate mousse has a similar effect – no special equipment is required. If baking is not in the cards, go for ice cream with fresh berries and a plate of chocolate truffles.