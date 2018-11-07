Launched in 2015 by Michael Landart of the Maria Loca bar in Paris, and Cyrille Hugon of Rhum Fest Paris & Marseille/Rumporter, Old Fashioned Week became a global event in 2017. Old Fashioned Week is an open festival which gives prominence to spirit connoisseurs' favourite cocktail and bartenders' creativity. Whether you are in Tokyo or San Francisco, find the closest bar to your place and celebrate! The oldest written recipe for an Old Fashioned(combining spirit, sugar and bitters) dates as far back as 1802. But it is only in 1895, in Modern American Drinks, a book by George J. Kappeler, that the “Brandy Old Fashioned” name appeared. In fact, by coining the name, Kappeler only described a habit – that of ordering a cocktail in the “old fashioned” style. Itl is now considered a classic and even a trendy drink and best-selling cocktail in specialised bars.

This is a cocktail made by muddling sugar with bitters, then adding alcohol, originally whiskey but now sometimes brandy and finally a twist of citrus rind. It is traditionally served in a short, round, tumbler-like glass, which is called an Old Fashioned glass, after the drink. Below is a guide to sprucing up this quintessential cocktail.

Angostura aromatic bitters, from Port of Spain, Trinidad, has been adding remarkable, balanced flavor and aroma to both classic and contemporary cocktails since 1824.

Produced with grapes from the heart of Grande Champagne, Pierre Ferrand Cognac stands out for its exceptional quality.

Havana Club 7 year old is a flavourful dark Cuban rum that can be enjoyed either straight or mixed into a variety of cocktails.

Monkey Shoulder, a blend of three different Speyside single malts, is made to enhance both your convivial gatherings and whisky cocktails.

Made by one of the most well-known names of Martinique Rhum Agricole, J.M expresses a distinct personality and flavour profile.

For over 70 years, Toschi has been sweetening only the most carefully selected black sour cherries, which results in a quality product perfect for an Old Fashioned with a twist.



