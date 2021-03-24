A look at the traditional foods of Passover

Passover, the eight-day Jewish festival, begins at sundown on March 27 and ends on April 3 or 4 depending on a family tradition. It marks the liberation of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt. Passover comes with several important rituals, including a traditional Passover meal known as a seder. We look at some of the traditional foods of Passover that will get you excited for this chametz-free holiday. Matzah When the Jewish people fled Egypt, as the story of Passover goes, they didn't have much time to prepare food for the long journey ahead. They were forced to leave their homes with unleavened bread, as the bread they'd been making hadn't had enough time to rise. This is why matzah, an unleavened flatbread, is eaten during the festival.

Plain matzah is made from flour and water, although other variations of matzah may also contain ingredients including egg, milk and fruit extracts.

Boiled egg

The egg stands in for a holiday sacrifice once offered at the Holy Temple. The egg is also a universal symbol of springtime, new beginnings, and rebirth – all themes that are echoed in the story of the Exodus.

The egg is not eaten during the ritual part of the Seder; however, many families preempt their main course with an appetiser of chopped, hard-boiled eggs, which they serve with salt water. This first course reminds those who eat it that, even as they embark on new journeys, they must remember the hardships that brought them there.

Wine

According to the Jewish Virtual Library, the four cups of wine, known in Hebrew as Arba kosot, are drunk by each participant at the Passover seder service.

The four cups are drunk in the following order: The Kiddush at the start of the seder, after the main part of the Haggadah, at the end of the Grace after meals; and after the Nishmat hymn.

Only the second and fourth cups were added for the seder meal since the drinking of the two other cups forms part of every meal on Sabbaths and holidays.

Parsley

Parsley, or another form of green vegetable, appears on the Seder plate for the opposite reason to the bitter herbs – to represent hope and renewal.

This is particularly touching for the story of Passover, as the Jewish people were able to look forward to a new life in the "promised land", following years of slavery. It's custom to eat the parsley after dipping it in salt water, a symbol of the tears of the Jewish slaves.