A new culinary debate has emerged: Is it necessary to put hard-boiled eggs in potato salad?

It's one of those deeply personal things, one's preference for potato salad. Potato salad is everywhere. Wherever you go, you will find people who buy, eat and make their own. It is a popular side dish that comes in many versions across the world. It is also a dish that, done wrong, can ruin an entire meal.

Salads such as potato salad form a big part of South Africa’s food scene. The way we prepare our salads and the ingredients we instinctively choose are uniquely South African. Speaking of preparation, a debate has emerged on Twitter about eggs being part of potato salad. This comes after chef and cookbook author Neo Nontso wrote: “Potato salad must have eggs, please.”

Potato salad must have eggs, please. — @dinewithneo (@NeoNontso) January 29, 2023 Some of the tweeps agreed with her while others disagreed. @_sonalujiva wrote: “For the first time I have to disagree with you Neo.” “Is it even potato salad without eggs?” asked @mpeh_ntuli.

@KgatukeNL commented: “Next thing you'll be the kind that adds cheese too.” @StevieG_Dj added that bacon tastes good in potato salad. “Sometimes bacon too. Then drizzle the bacon fat in there. I don’t mind the tuna potato salad either, but the egg potato salad & bacon potato salads are unmatched,” he wrote. In a recent interview with chef Bontle Molefe about this dish made from boiled potatoes and a variety of other ingredients, Molefe said the potato was the queen of vegetables and was versatile on its own.

