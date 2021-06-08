A nutritional guide to the staple root vegetables of winter

Truth: root vegetables can be intimidating. Most of them have thick, strange-looking skins and long stems, with leaves sprouting out of them.

Some root vegetables are given the cold shoulder because they have the reputation of tasting earthy and even bitter. In this article, we will look at the staple vegetables of winter, which are root vegetables.

If you have ever wondered what "root vegetables" are or "which vegetables are root vegetables" – read on.

This guide to root vegetables can serve as inspiration to embrace those outside roots, as they are not only amazing for your health, but they are versatile in the kitchen and absolutely delicious when prepared properly.

What are root vegetables?

Root vegetables are quite literally the fruits of the earth, the hearty bulbs that swell and thrive beneath the soil. They themselves absorb nutrients from the soil, fortifying them as some of the heartiest, healthiest foods you can find when the temperatures are cooler. Plus, pulling up your root vegetables at harvest time, to reveal full orange carrots or bright beetroots, is as exciting as discovering buried treasure.

What are the health benefits?

Health experts reveal that roots are some of the most nutrient-dense vegetables in the world. While each root contains its own set of health benefits, they share many of the same characteristics. They also reveal that they are packed with a high concentration of antioxidants, vitamins C, B, A, and iron, helping to cleanse your system. Root vegetables are disease-fighting, immunity and energy-boosting, and are also extremely versatile in cooking.

What about the pros and cons of root vegetables?

According to Harvard Health Publishing, the pros are that they are low in calories and high in antioxidants. They say each one contains a wide variety of vitamins and minerals. Some have nutrients, in surprisingly high amounts, and the cons are that most root vegetables are also starches – a kind of carbohydrate that the body breaks down into glucose for energy.

Below are some of the healthiest root vegetables