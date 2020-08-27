A vegan burger with bacon? It makes sense to Twitter users

The vegan diet has grown in popularity over the years, as more and more people start opting for a healthier lifestyle and better eating habits. People may be vegan for many reasons, including for their health, ethical and environmental concerns, or religious values. As a result, accidentally eating foods like meat can be upsetting on several levels. So, what do vegans eat and do not eat? It is a question with some pretty simple answers. They do not eat any animal meat or produce: beef, chicken, lamb, goat, or pork; no dairy, etc. They also do not wear leather. You have to commit. However, health experts reveal that an unfortunate bite of meat will not hurt if one is vegan, let alone cause lasting damage unless they are one of the rare people with a severe meat allergy. Vegans adhere to a plant-based diet rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes. There is no deprivation rather. Many who are on the vegan diet will tell you that once they went vegan they were eating more types of food prepared in more ways than they ever did before going vegan.

This week, South African TV presenter and restaurateur Maps Maponyane took to Twitter to jokingly share that someone ordered one of his vegan burgers at BunsOut, with extra bacon and egg. And that to him sounded like 2020, that we just have to do what makes us happy.

“And you know what? I get it. That just sounds like 2020 to me ... and we all need to do whatever makes us happy!” he wrote.

Someone ordered one of our vegan burgers, with extra bacon and egg. And you know what? I get it. That just sounds like 2020 to me...and we all need to do whatever makes us happy!😅 — Mr. Buns/Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Lebunza/Breadwinner (@MapsMaponyane) August 24, 2020

Many Twitter users chuckled over it, sharing that whether you are vegan or not, the taste is what matters and that the combo works.

The taste is the priority. Gore vegan or not, the combo works. — kaone Edward (@KaoneEdward) August 24, 2020

@Jvst_saying said: “This is something I'd do lol I'm a proud omnivore but I also love the taste of vegetarian/vegan food especially their patties.”

This is something I'd do lol I'm a proud omnivore but I also love the taste of vegetarian/vegan food especially their patties. https://t.co/0z5C8TOofw — honestly, truly... (@Jvst_saying) August 24, 2020

Another user, @ulrik_s said: “Even though I’m not a veg(etari)an, I often prefer the taste, etc, of veg(etari)an burgers. It would be quite tempting for me to order a veg(etari)an burger with bacon and (not egg but) cheese. So to me the order is not strange at all.”