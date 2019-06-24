Three Ships Whisky. Supplied

I’m a passionate fan of whisky. When I got an invitation to the Whisky Journey which was held at Endless Horizons Boutique Hotel in Umhlanga this week my heart was filled with joy. Not because I am a fan, but for the fact that I will be going on a journey of three different whisky brands, Bains Cape Mountain Whisky, Three Ships Whisky, and Scottish Leader Blended Scotch Whisky.

Upon arrival, we were treated to delicious and refreshing cocktails of each of the brands, and every one of them was delicious.

My journey with whisky really started five years ago when I first sampled some Jameson Irish Whisky neat, there and then it was my favourite. But as the years went by I started to learn more about other whisky brands that are in the market, and getting to taste them.

The Whisky Journey was no different, we uncovered the unique stories and taste of each of the three whiskies.

Bains Cape Mountain Whisky

Bains Cape Mountain Whisky launched in 2009, and is the only whisky in the world to be made from sun-kissed South African maize and uniquely double matured at The James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington, near the foot of the Bain’s Kloof Pass.

Three Ships Whisky

Three Ships Whisky was launched in 1977. It is also crafted at The James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington, where the year-round warmer temperature accelerates the interaction between spirit, wood, and air resulting in its smooth, complex and rich flavour.

Scottish Leader Blended Scotch Whisky

Scottish Leader Blended Scotch Whisky launched in 1976, and brings together close to thirty of the finest hand-selected malt and grain whiskies of various ages.

What I have also learned is that you can have your whisky neat or on the rocks, it’s all up to you. If you like to add soda water or a few drops of spring water, go ahead, enjoy. But before indulging on that beautiful dram - be sure to let it rest for a few minutes before smelling it a few times and then take a neat sip or with a few drops of spring water added before you decide to then add ice or anything else to it.

Regarding glassware, you can drink your whisky from any vessel you like, but a tulip glass allows you to get the best from that whisky.