The world’s largest brewer, AB InBev has brought two Belgian beers, Leffe Blonde which is the most popular beer style in the award winning Leffe beer range, and Hoegaarden, which is the most awarded wheat beer in the World Beer Cup history, to South Africa. Leffe Blonde is made using the finest natural ingredients and top fermentation brewing techniques.

High End Marketing Director, Vijay Govindsamy said pronounced ‘Leff’ with a silent e, Leffe Blonde is an authentic blonde abbey which is full bodies and multi layered with hints of vanilla and clove, and a slight bitterness.

“Leffe Blonde has an alcohol content of 6.6%. It pairs well particularly well with red meat, vinegary dishes, ham and cheese. It was best served in the iconic chalice glass, “which allows the essence of this beer to unveil its true elegance”,” said Govindsamy.

He said Hoegaarden is the original Belgian Witbier, with a 600-year history.

“Hoegaarden monks have been credited as being the first to discover the unique recipe for wheat beer around 1445, when it was used to treat people with vitamin deficiencies. Today it might not be prescribed by doctors but it is a beer brand enjoyed by both men and woman, and has become a mainstay in households across Europe, Asia and the Americas. This naturally different wheat beer with a medium light body is brewed with orange peel and coriander, which imparts a distinctive, bright and refreshing flavour. It has an alcohol content of 4.9%. It is the perfect accompaniment at the brunch or lunch table of casual light bites like Asian food, seafood and salads,” said Govindsamy.

