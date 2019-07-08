The accidental invention of potato chips came about when a customer was unsatisfied with chef George Crum’s fried potatoes. Picture: Pexels

If you cannot eat just one potato chip, blame it on chef George Crum. This beloved food was invented mistakenly by him. According to Enchanted Learning, the potato chip was invented in 1853 by African American chef, George Crum.

The site reports that Crum was serving fried potatoes to a very fussy customer, and the customer was displeased with the thickly-cut potatoes and demanded Crum to cut them even thinner.

So, Crum made the chips that were too thin to eat with a fork, hoping to annoy the extremely fussy customer, surprisingly enough, the customer was happy - and potato chips were invented!

They also reported that Crum’s chips were originally called Saratoga Chips and potato crunches, and were soon packaged and sold in New England.

After the accidental invention, William Tappendon manufactured and marketed the chips in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1895.

In 1920s, the salesman Herman Lay sold potato chips to the southern USA (selling the chips from the trunk of his car), and in 1926, Laura Scudder (who owned a potato chip factory in Monterey Park, California) invented a wax paper potato chip bag to keep the chips fresh and crunchy, which this made potato chips even more popular, reported Enchanted Learning.