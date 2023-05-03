Africa Month: The countries you can visit for a great foodie experience

For lovers of good food looking to discover the best of Africa, for those looking for unique and authentic experiences, we have selected the best travel destinations for food lovers in Africa. One thing is for certain: African food is just as diverse as its people. From the West to the East to the North and South, some foods are so delectable that they're worth taking a trip for.

If you are not familiar with African cuisine, it is a mix of ingredients such as cereal grains, vegetables, meat products, and locally available fruits. The traditional preparation features mostly milk, curd, and whey products in some parts of the continent. Here are some of the best countries you can go to for a great food experience.

Tea in Morocco is one of the finest in the world. Maghrebi tea, as it is known, is green tea infused with fresh spearmint and sugar boiled in hot water and then poured from long-snout teapots to aerate the tea. The intricately designed tea glasses replace typical teacups and improve the experience of sipping carefully made tea. Nigeria The country boasts a delicious array of traditional foods – a combination of meat, maize, vegetables, and spices. You would be doing yourself a disservice to not try dishes such as jollof rice and egusi soup. The former's basic ingredients are rice, tomatoes, onion, and pepper. You can customise it according to your own liking and even add your choice of meat. The latter is prepared using melon seeds, palm oil, vegetables, dried fish, and stewed meat. Egusi soup is best enjoyed with pounded yam and garri, a popular West African food made from cassava tubers.