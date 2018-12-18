Wine Competitions
The Franschhoek Wine Valley is raising a glass to another stellar year.
Earning top accolades has once again placed this picture perfect valley at the top of visitors’ minds and it's worth it to check out the food and wine on offer this festive season.
- At the 2018 Novare SA Terroir Awards Dieu Donné Vineyards was recognised as the Top Shiraz producer for its 2016 Shiraz.
- La Bri earned a well-deserved Platinum for its Syrah 2014 at the 2018 Michelangelo International Wine Awards.
- Well known British wine authority, Tim Atkin MW only had rave reviews for the Franschhoek Vignerons in his 2018 South African Wine Review, which saw the likes of Chamonix, Black Elephant Vintners, Bellingham, Anthonij Rupert Wyne and others scoring an impressive 90+ points for wines in their respective ranges.
- The launch of the 2019 Platter’s Wine Guide was met with great excitement, especially by Mullineux Wines, Allée Bleue and Plaisir de Merle receiving 5-star ratings for their wines. Plaisir de Merle was awarded the Bordeaux Style Red Blend of the Year Award for its Signature Blend 2012. Furthermore, Mullineux Wines not only received the award for Straw Wine of the Year for its Straw Wine 2017, but also walked away with the title of Chardonnay of the Year for its Leeu Passant Stellenbosch Chardonnay 2016.
- On the international front Boschendal was awarded Gold as well as the Trophy for Best South African Chardonnay at the 2018 International Wine Challenge for its Appellation Series Elgin Chardonnay 2016.
- At this year’s Rosé Rocks competition Holden Manz and Boschendal each received Double Gold for their Rosé wines entered.
- At the 2018 Top 100 Wines of South Africa, La Motte secured a spot on this coveted list for its Pierneef Syrah Viognier 2016.
Culinary/Restaurants
- This year La Petite Colombe, Le Coin Français, Chefs Warehouse at Maison and Foliage were included on the list of Top 20 restaurants to dine at in South Africa. The Werf Restaurant at Boschendal was this year’s recipient of the Eat Out Woolworths Sustainability Award.
- In addition Chris Erasmus of Foliage was one of two recipients to be awarded this year’s Eat Out Graham Beck Chefs’ Chef, which is voted for by the chefs of the 30 nominated restaurants.
- Marigold Restaurant, headed up by highly acclaimed chef Vanie Padayachee, was acknowledged as a Platinum Class Winner at the 2018 Fine Dining SAWI Awards.