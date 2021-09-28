All the yumminess: Why is yoghurt a suitable snack for children?

Yoghurt is a tasty food to satiate a sweet tooth. It is also healthy and filling. As a parent, you should be looking to introduce yoghurt into your child’s diet, especially when it is available in so many delicious flavours. Moms know that anything labelled a “health food” is practically kid repellent, but this creamy, ice-cream-like food is even tempting to young tummies. Yoghurt, whether frozen or not, is available in many different flavours and children love eating it, but is it really good for them?

According to Very Well Family, yoghurt is a healthful food for children, especially for those who don’t drink a lot of milk, as yoghurt is a good source of calcium. They note that when choosing yoghurt for your kids, look for one with “live active cultures” that is low-fat and without a lot of added sugar, and you may also look for one with added probiotics, although not all studies agree that they are helpful. A registered dietitian at Rediscover Dairy, Maretha Vermaak says yoghurt plays a positive role in a healthy diet and research has shown that children from 8 to 18 years who eat yoghurt at least once a week, tend to have healthier diets overall. “Studies show that children who enjoy yoghurt consume 10% more milk, 23% more fruit, and 30% more whole grains, demonstrating that it is a gateway to healthy eating choices”, said Vermaak.

She added that a big advantage was that most kids like yoghurt, and it was not challenging for parents to include it in many different meals and to have it on hand as a convenient and satisfying snack. Vermaak said growing bodies and developing minds mean that children have particular nutritional needs. “Childhood is also a high energy time, and children’s diets must cater to their daily activity levels. The unique nutritional profile of yoghurt meets a range of child nutrition needs which include high-quality protein for a developing body and sustainable energy, calcium for strong bones and teeth, probiotics for gut health and immune system support. It also contains potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, and Vitamins A and B12 for overall health and growth. South African families are lucky to have a wide choice of yoghurt ranges. If child weight management is a concern, parents can easily choose low and no-fat options. As yoghurt helps a child feel fuller for longer, it is a useful component of a weight maintenance eating regime that can help to avoid unhealthy snacking. Some parents may feel concerned that there are yoghurt ranges that have added sugar. However, it should be noted that the levels of added sugar in some yoghurts is minimal, far below the sugar content in sweets, chocolates, and fizzy cold drinks,” Vermaak said.