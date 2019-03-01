An evening of a sensuous culinary adventure and wine with Chaîne des Rôtisseurs was just the perfect way to end this week. On Thursday evening the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, which is an organisation that is all about celebrating food, held its induction ceremony completed with a beautiful gala dinner at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

The Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is an international gastronomic society founded in Paris in 1248 and has more than 25,000 members in over eighty countries around the world. The association promotes the art of fine dining, cuisine and supports the development of young culinary professionals, from all over the world, be it restaurateurs, hoteliers, executive chefs or sommeliers.

Guests were treated to a seven course meal prepared by the ICC’s dynamic chef and food enthusiast, Executive Chef John Moatshe and his team.

Chef Moatshe has served ten years as the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs member, and was also a member of the original team which opened the Durban ICC in 1997.

Moatshe said he enjoys each and every moment of being part of an esteemed culinary organisation that is recognised throughout the world as it represents a high level of professionalism in and out of the kitchen.

Durban ICC Chief Executive Officer, Lindiwe Rakharebe said it is important for chefs to be part of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs.

“Chefs can only grow by being exposed to each other and challenged to learn and develop, so the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs aims to provide a platform for chefs to showcase their individual talents”, said Rakharebe.

Back to the food part, we were treated to a seven course meal and each paired with fine wine.

On arrival we had a selection of canapes like grilled smoked paprika prawn en croûte and savoury palmiers with roasted cumin vegetables with a Backsberg Sparkling Brut.

The grilled smoked paprika prawn en croûte, which I had, was a great appetizer with tasty, succulent prawns. It was good.

Herbed, squid ink gnocchi, chorizo, roasted red pepper, forest mushrooms, rocket poached egg and parmesan nibble.

As a starter we had a herbed, squid ink gnocchi, chorizo, roasted red pepper, forest mushrooms, rocket poached egg and parmesan nibble paired with a Backsberg Sauvignon Blanc. A dish packed and full of beautiful flavours.

Asian pan fried salmon, clams, pea purée and spicy Asian salad.

As an entree to the menu, we had Asian pan fried salmon, clams, pea purée and spicy Asian salad paired with Boschendal Rose Garden Rose wine. This meal was a hearty one for me as I love seafood. Personally, nothing compliments a beautiful menu like a nice, healthy and delicious seafood meal.

Passion fruit sorbet with vanilla yoghurt.

After the entree, we had to reset our taste buds with a passion fruit sorbet with vanilla yoghurt as a palate cleanser.

Loin of lamb, bone marrow gratinéé, confit potato cylinder, pearl pear cheeks, juniper apricot jus and butternut poppe.

For the main, we were treated to a loin of lamb, bone marrow gratinéé, confit potato cylinder, pearl pear cheeks, juniper apricot jus and butternut poppe. This meal was paired with a Backsberg Merlot. Lamb is one of the great mains to serve. If it’s tender, cooked perfectly and remarkably succulent then I’ll enjoy it.

Lemongrass crème brûlée, honeycomb chocolate marquise, salted caramel ice-cream and maraschino truffle.

For dessert we had lemongrass crème brûlée, honeycomb chocolate marquise, salted caramel ice-cream and maraschino truffle paired with a Protea Chenin Blanc. You will never go wrong with a creme brulee dessert, many people love it and so do I.

Lastly, for all the coffee and tea lovers who were in the room, they were treated with their favourite beverage served with coffee meringue friandise.

It was a great evening of celebrating fine dining.