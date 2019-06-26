Though the name might suggest otherwise, buckwheat is not actually a form of wheat. In fact, it isn’t a grain at all. This plant is commonly cultivated in Asia and can be used for a variety of culinary purposes, particularly noodles, breakfast foods and certain beverages. It’s also used in recipes for those following a raw food diet.

Buckwheat is mainly composed of carbs. It also boasts a good amount of fibre and resistant starch, which may improve colon health. What’s more, it offers small amounts of high-quality protein.

Why not try buckwheat in a good, hearty, basic pancake that you can make your own depending on what you’re craving?

One of the best things about this 30-minute, pancake recipe is its versatility. It can be made oil-free, sugar-free, sweet and savoury, and the filling/topping options are endless.

These pancakes taste just like the traditional version! In fact, you wouldn’t know that they were healthy and both gluten and dairy free if you had not read the ingredients. Picture from Pexels.

Ingredients

Dry Ingredients

1 3/4 cups buckwheat flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp coconut sugar

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

1/4 tsp vanilla powder

2 tsp cinnamon

Wet Ingredients

1 1/4 cups | 310 ml + 2 tbsp almond milk

1 flax egg (1 tbsp ground flax seeds + 3 tbsp water)

2 tbsp melted coconut oil

1 cup peeled and finely chopped apples

You can also make a nut free version. Picture from Pexels.

Coconut Caramel Apples

1 tsp coconut oil

2 tbsp coconut sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp water

1 apple, peeled and cut into wedges



Start by gathering, preparing and measuring all of the ingredients. This will improve your dynamic in the kitchen.

Opt for a great gluten-free breakfast instead. Picture from Pexels.

Pancake Batter

Start by preparing your flax egg by mixing 1 tbsp ground flax seeds and 3 tbsp water. Let it rest for 5 minutes while you sift or whisk together all of the dry ingredients. Sift or whisk together all the dry ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. After 5 minutes, your flax egg will be ready to use — mix it in your almond milk and gently fold them into your dry ingredients. Be careful not to overmix the batter. Let the pancake batter rest for 15 minutes while you peel and chop the apple. Once the batter has rested for 15 minutes, fold in an additional 2 tbsp almond milk, melted coconut oil and the chopped apple.

Pancakes

Place a few drops of coconut oil on a good quality non-stick frying pan on low-medium heat and spread with the help of a kitchen paper towel. This is all the oil you will need. In between pancakes, rub the same paper towel on the pan. With the help of a measuring cup, fill a 1/4 cup (60 ml) with pancake batter and place on the heated frying pan. Allow to cook for 2 or 3 minutes until bubbles start popping on top. Flip the pancake over with a spatula and cook for about 2 more minutes. Coconut Caramel Apples In a non-stick frying pan, melt the coconut oil and add the coconut sugar, cinnamon and water. Mix and allow to combine into smooth caramel sauce. Add the apple wedges and cook until soft and warm.

Serve the caramel apples over the pancakes and enjoy! If you've got leftover pancakes don't worry, just store them in an airtight container in the fridge and reheat them later. They will taste just as great.