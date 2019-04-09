Wine apps exist to make your life easier and better.

If you're one of those wine hunters always searching for a bottle recommendation or you just love experiencing the world of wine you might find these apps handy. Firstly, these apps can help you pair wine with food, and secondly, it's great to compare prices and read reviews written by other wine lovers.

Below are some of the best wine apps on iOS and Android worth investing your time in

Mensa Wine App

The Mensa Wine App is an application launched by Overhex Wines International. What’s interesting about Mensa is that it is the first South African wine supported by an augmented reality app for Android and IOS. When scanned using the Mensa Wine App on your smartphone, the Mensa label comes to life as a book to reveal her full story.

Mensa Wine App.

Platters Wine Guide

With the Platters Wine Guide app you can access all wine ratings from Platter’s 2008 to present, save your favourite wines in the app to keep your virtual collection, get new listings and ratings, get key information on producers and their wines and more.

Vivino

According to the Vivino website, Vivino’s unique wine shopping experience uses community data to suggest personalized wine recommendations, making wine discovery fun, accessible, and effortless for wine drinkers of every level. The Vivino app is available for download on Android and Apple devices.

Vivino is effortless for wine drinkers of every level.

Wine23

With the Wine23 app you can view tasting notes, accolades, and reviews from other Wine23 members. According to Wine23 founder, Wade Bales, he created the app to help wine lovers navigate the complex world of wine.

Bales says Wine23 is quite simply a tool that helps the consumer easily choose and enjoy wine – to find the perfect wine, at the right price and to serve it with confidence.