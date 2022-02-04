Are they saying we should take a ‘break’? Mzansi sees funny side of Nestle KitKat recall

Earlier this week, Nestle South Africa issued a recall on a limited number of KitKat products due to the potential presence of glass shards in the chocolates. When the news broke, consumers were shocked that one of their favourite chocolates was in for a recall, and some saw it as the perfect opportunity to create humour out of the situation.

Reach out on 0860096116 or email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/mEYEbF9sJa — Nestlé ESAR (@NestleESAR) February 3, 2022 One user on Twitter wrote: “Marketing, Branding, and advertising gone wrong? It appears that Nestlé has taken Cadbury's slogan (There’s a glass and a half in everyone) a little too literally. Now a huge recall for some of its Kit Kat chocolate bars due to the possibility that they may contain glass pieces.” A second user wrote: “Someone misunderstood the breaking part.” While a third asked: “How much am I getting if I ate a kit kat with glass in it”? Another user commented: “Oh Lord. I ate one not long ago. No wonder my heart is beating like this.”

On Thursday, the company noted in a statement that it had yet to receive complaints from the public about the find but was following this course of action out of general concern. “To date, we have not received any complaints or reported injuries. We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution, having discovered the presence of small pieces of glass during our quality and safety checks. “The affected products were produced over a limited period, and this voluntary recall covers only products with specific production codes that you can find on the label,” the company said.

They also noted that no other sizes and variants of KitKat products (dark chocolate and white chocolate) were affected by the recall. Milk chocolate KitKat products with different production codes from those listed are not affected by this recall either. “Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should not consume them but should instead return them to the place where they were purchased for a full refund. “To locate the production code, consumers should look on the side panel of the package,” Nestlé South Africa said.