As if kiwi and pineapple weren’t enough; the internet introduces new strange pizza toppings

Who doesn't love pizza? It's delicious food and there are so many eateries around the world dedicated to serving up their own special recipe. Whether you like the crust thin or thick, odds are that you have a favourite pizza topping that you always order when you are ordering a savoury pie. Pizza is also a food that is popular around the world. Since different cultures have their own delicious foods, pizza toppings can vary from place to place. Some of them sound delicious, while others are just too strange for us to try. Speaking of strange pizza toppings, in the previous year’s we have been introduced to toppings like pineapple, kiwi, eggs, spinach, and sardines which people had strong opinions on, saying they should stay off pizza for many reasons. But it seems like there is no stopping the weird food trends this year too. While the addition of ingredients such as the above toppings may be mocked in certain places, other shocking toppings would outrage anyone who has the slightest respect for the Italian dish.

Here are some of the strange toppings we have recently been introduced to.

Mopane worms pizza

On National Pizza Day which was celebrated on February 9, food lovers were left horrified after a pizza with mopane worms as a topping went viral on Twitter. The image was posted by food and lifestyle blog Soweto Food with the caption, “Mopane worms pizza #masonja #PizzaDay #mopaneworms.”

Mopane worms are loved and enjoyed by many people in African countries. They are a local delicacy in the northern region of South Africa. Mopane worms can be eaten dry, as crunchy as potato chips, or cooked and drenched in sauce. I have never had mopane worms but I think they should keep away from any pizzeria.

Jamie Oliver's grapes pizza

As mentioned above, pizza is one of the most-loved food items in the world and people love to have it with different toppings but few people would prefer to have fruits as toppings.

Appearing on Channel 4’s Keep Cooking Family Favourites along with his son Buddy, Oliver revealed that his 'secret ingredient' on a sausage pizza is grapes. He said the combination of sausage, rosemary, and grapes was a “match made in heaven”. The controversial "secret ingredient" left many fans torn between “delicious” and “horrifying”.

Froot Loops Pizza.



Whyyyyy? Who asked for this?? 🤨🤢 pic.twitter.com/5pIEO0k14x — Jen Epstein (@jenepsteinfox13) March 5, 2021

Froot Loops pizza

If you are not familiar with Froot Loops, it is a brand of sweetened, fruit-flavoured breakfast cereal produced by Kellogg's and sold in many countries. The cereal pieces are ring-shaped and come in a variety of bright colours and a blend of fruit flavours.

While most people are still debating if the above-mentioned toppings belong to pizza, Fong's Pizza, a pizzeria based in the US, has added Froot Loops-topped pizza to its breakfast menu. So, what ingredients are in the Froot Loops pizza?

According to The Today Show, the “Loopy Fruits Pizza” features a sweet cream cheese sauce base topped with mozzarella and, of course, a layer of Froot Loops along with a drizzle of Greek yoghurt and condensed milk.