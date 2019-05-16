This has to be the most glamorous setting for avo on toast in quite a while — the Cannes Film Festival.

Of all the snacks they could serve, someone opted to put avo on toast and sprinkle it with a spice.

A snapshot from jezebel.com of the avo on toast served at the Cannes Film Festival.

There are so many trendier and tastier things you can do with an avocado.





Avo Popsicles are just one idea that would have worked really well at the 72nd Annual Cannes Opening Ceremony red carpet.





Selena Gomez stars in The Dead Don't Die and was on the red carpet, but there is no evidence that she, the cast of the film or any other A-lister decided to have a nibble of avo on toast.



