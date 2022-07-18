Back to school: How to save money on school lunches

While a hastily made sandwich and cold drink were once acceptable, the rules of the game have changed: Long school hours and lengthy commutes require more substantial meals, while the spiralling cost of living has made convenience shopping expensive. Below, the marketing manager of the personal finance portal Just Money, Shafeeka Anthony, provides lunch-box tips to relieve stress on a busy school day.

Story continues below Advertisement

Invest in decent containers Buy a good-quality, sturdy, compartmentalised lunch box and a small flask. This will save on packaging as you can place food directly into the lunch box compartments. The flask will enable you to add hot drinks and nourishing soups to the menu. If you have a school-going age child then you’re no doubt in the swing of back-to-school preparation. Picture: Pexels/Antoni-Shkraba Set up lunch-box stations

Store non-perishable lunch box items in one area, such as a dedicated kitchen shelf. Allocate a section of the fridge to perishable items. Plan your school lunches Draw up a roster of your children’s favourite foods and prepare a shopping list. This will help to ensure that you have all the ingredients on hand.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shop online Compare prices and if a favourite item is on special, buy it in bulk when it makes sense. Check what’s in season

Story continues below Advertisement

Buying seasonal fruit and vegetables will cut costs and expose your child to a variety of fresh foods. Make your own Prepare your own popcorn, bake a sweet potato and home-made chips, and make healthy muffins and fruit and nut bars.

Story continues below Advertisement

Involve your children It’s pointless to buy food that kids “should” eat but do not enjoy. Make choosing and packing lunches a fun task that you can enjoy together. Prep ahead

A Sunday night is a good time to wash, slice, and package food. Prepare nutritious snacks, boil eggs, and put aside what you know you’ll need in the morning. Avoid pre-sliced, individually wrapped items Slice your own meats and cheeses. This will save money and avoid excessive plastic packaging.

Make the most of meal leftovers Double up when making the family dinner, divide into portions, and freeze. “Finally, remember to have fun when preparing for another busy school term. Your children grow up so fast, and time with them is precious,” advises Anthony.