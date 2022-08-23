Bacon can be healthy too? Here are the brain-boosting benefits of bacon

Melindi Wyma, professional food scientist and Group Technical Manager of leading pork products manufacturer Eskort, notes that while bacon is often prepared as a special weekend treat, it can play a useful role within healthy, balanced diets. “Bacon packs a punch of surprising nutritional benefits for boosting our brain function and mental health,” she says.

“By consuming healthy amounts, bacon can support and boost vital processes such as brain development, memory and, learning, which makes it the perfect addition for families to brighten up their mornings.’’ In addition, bacon has its nutritional benefits, providing a source of protein, B-vitamins, iron, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, and even omega-3. Bacon also provides three major brain-boosting nutrients, she notes. Three major brain-boosting nutrients according to experts

Bacon is a key source of choline, an essential nutrient vital for brain health, cognitive functioning, and mental acuity. Picture: Pexels/Anastasia Shuraeva Bacon is a key source of choline, an essential nutrient vital for brain health, cognitive functioning, and mental acuity. Research shows that an increase in your uptake of choline through foods such as bacon can speed up your brain’s processing and learning speeds, improve your memory, and support overall intelligence, while helping to ward off degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Performance

Bacon also offers an excellent source of protein featuring all nine essential amino acids. These amino acids function as the building blocks for the production of brain cells, brain chemicals, neurotransmitters and hormones – all of which impact mood. For example, the meat is particularly rich in the amino acid tryptophan, one of the key ingredients our bodies use to create the happy hormone serotonin, which in turn works to reduce depression and anxiety.

Selenium plays a central role in balancing and regulating thyroid hormone levels, and is closely associated with lower levels of depression. Scientific studies further suggest that diets rich in selenium can help to halt mental decline and improve memory among Alzheimer’s patients. “Back bacon is a classic centre piece of breakfast tables with only eight to 10 grams of fat per rasher, while lean diced bacon contains less than five grams of fat per 100 grams, giving households the same pleasure with less guilt.’

