Let’s be honest, we have all had our fair share of cooking fails, but this baker takes the cup for the funniest baking fail ever.

@sweetplummama went viral on Twitter after her attempt at making heart-shaped macarons which came out looking like testicles.

She posted the snap and captions the post: “I tried to make hearts and they turned out like ballsacks.”

I tried to make hearts and they turned out like ballsacks 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FjfM7tkVlI — 🌞 (@sweetplummama) January 5, 2020

The tweet had over 191 000 likes and more than 45 000 retweets since the time of publishing.

According to Food Insider, it took her a day to realise that her macarons were going viral because she had her notifications turned off.

“I never thought that would happen, I thought I was just sharing with my friends on Twitter - but nope. I have a lot of people that said they wished they had them for their husbands' vasectomies. It's pretty exciting for me. I'm still really small-scale, it's just me and I do it at my kitchen at home, so any big order that's going to get my name out there is a huge blessing,” she told Insider.

The news site also reported that her original batch of macarons has since been enjoyed by her friends (as they watched the season premiere of "The Bachelor" together), and her second attempt actually did look more like hearts and that she will now definitely offer her viral macarons to customers as well.

This is what some Tweeps had to say about the macarons.

Put some chocolate on them then you can do a chef (south park) n ask everyone to lick on your chocolate salted balls 😂😂 — Dtdbig (@dtdbig) January 7, 2020

Don't worry. Just turn them upside down. They'll look just like upside down ballsacks 😂😘 — lloyd sloan (@111O1O1O11O) January 7, 2020