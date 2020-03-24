Bakers get crafty with quarantine cakes with safety messages

While many parts of the world are struggling with lockdown amid the coronavirus scare, bakers are getting creative in the kitchen by baking cakes that help spread the message for people to stay safe from the infection.

The bakers are making and selling “quarantine cakes” bearing messages including “wash your hands”, Don’t touch your face” and “social distance and chill”.

One bakery doing this is The Buttery and Bakery in San Francisco that sells special “quarantine cakes” designed to be enjoyed by one to two people practicing safe social distancing.

In an Instagram post, they wrote that in times of social isolation and fear, it's human connection, acts of love, and comfort food that will get us through it.

Another bakery situated in New York City called Aloria Cakes and Gourmet Sweets thanked The Buttery and Bakery for inventing quarantine cakes and telling the rest of the makers it was okay to make their own version.

“Here’s what we’re doing with these lemons so far. Thank you so much to @butter_and for inventing Quarantine Cakes (and telling the rest of us cakers it was ok to make our own version!) From my (gloved) hands to your (washed) ones: Quarantine Cupcakes. Sold by the dozen, with or without helpful toppers reminding you to wash you hands, not touch your face, and maintain social distancing,” they wrote.