Baking mistakes everyone makes and how to avoid them

Baking is both science and art. Because of that, it's not the easiest thing to do. There's nothing more frustrating than wasting time, money, and dishes for cookies or cakes that aren't up to par simply because of a few avoidable mistakes. Whether you’ve always loved baking or it’s a brand-new hobby, there’s no shame in admitting that things can go wrong. And while sunken sponges, rough-edged tarts, and extra crunchy cookies can be just as yummy, there’s nothing as satisfying as pulling a perfect bake out of the oven. Experts at Dr. Oetker scoured through baking related search data from the last year to see what questions bakers are Googling the most when it comes to their cakes. Below are some of the baking mistakes people make that they gathered from their research and tips on how these can be avoided next time.

Why did my cake sink?

The problem: You opened the oven door too early.

The solution: Don’t open the oven until you think your cake is ready.

The problem: You used too much raising agent.

The solution: Follow your recipe carefully and don’t be tempted to add extra.

Why did my cake not rise?

The problem: You forgot to add the raising agent.

The solution: Be sure to add all the ingredients to your recipe.

The problem: Your cake tin is too big.

The solution: Fill your tin three-quarters of the way.

The problem: You over-whisked the batter.

The solution: Only mix your batter until you can’t see the last ingredient you added.

Why did my cake crack?

The problem: Your oven is too hot.

The solution: Stick to the temperature your recipe tells you.

The problem: You over-mixed the flour.

The solution: Only mix your batter until you can’t see the last ingredient you added.

Why is my cake dry?

The problem: Your oven is too hot.

The solution: Stick to the temperature your recipe tells you.

The problem: Your eggs were too small.

The solution: Make sure you use the egg size in your recipe, usually medium or large.

According to Gillie Houston on My Recipes, below are other common baking mistakes you might be making the most.

Your oven is not at the right temperature

One of the most common baking crimes is one that you probably didn’t even realize you were committing: baking at the wrong temperature.

While in a perfect world, we’d all be able to trust the temperature displayed on our ovens, the reality is that each oven heats differently and unevenly, and the only way to guarantee that it’s set to the perfect temperature for your given recipe is to invest in an internal oven thermometer.

Your dough is not rising

If you’ve given your dough ample time to rise and it still doesn’t appear to be growing in size, give your yeast a boost with this trick.

Heat a cup of water in the microwave, then place the dough next to the water and close the microwave to use it as a makeshift proof box and speed up the rising process (just make sure not to microwave your dough with the water). If your dough still doesn’t rise, chances are the yeast you used is expired and you’ll need to start over.

Your dough is tough and chewy

When the gluten within your dough or batter has been over-activated, it can lead to a tough, dense dough that will result in unpleasantly chewy baked goods. To correct this, mix your dough on a slower level until your batter or dough has just been combined, rather than mixing on high.