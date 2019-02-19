We step into the UCOOK kitchen, South Africa's first meal kit delivery service. Picture: Instagram (ucooksa)

Ready to cook meal kits has become a big food trend which is said to grow even more in popularity in 2019.



In South Africa, in particular, meal kits have become very popular and while most services are online based, retailers have as also jumped on board by launching their own brands which customers can get off the shelves.





The convenience is what makes meal kits a favourite amongst many.





The box contains all the main ingredients you will need to make the dish with perfectly measured portions.





UCOOK is South Africa’s first meal delivery service launched four years ago and currently feeds up to 100 000 South Africans a month.





The business started in co-owner, Christopher Verster Cohen’s mother’s garage in Newlands and has since grown into other parts of the country, namely Johannesburg.









It might seem easy once the box is delivered to your home, but a lot of planning and preparation goes into making the perfect ready to cook kit.





I recently visited their kitchen which is located at the warehouse in Maitland.





The area is a lot smaller than what I anticipated, but this modest space is just where their team of chefs need to work their magic.





The team spend weeks putting together the right recipes and finding the right ingredients, depending on the season, of course, to pack and deliver the best box to you.





Chef Deon Huysamer says it takes close to two months to prepare the perfect box for their customers.





“We have a cycle which moves from department to department. Our whole process from coming up with an idea, costing it, testing it and retesting it if we need to make any changes, getting it approved by finance and going through the marketing process is about a seven-week process between the time you receive your box and us thinking what’s going to go in it. Ideally, it’s one week to make a box,” says Deon.





Some of the things for the chefs to take into consideration when preparing the menus include products that are in season, what customers have in their kitchens as well as the combination of ingredients and dietary preferences.









On average, Christopher says UCOOK delivers up to 4000 boxes a month and while the business still continues to grow, Christopher the have exciting new things in store this year.





The brand has become more flexible by allowing subscribers to change their menu plans by either adding or dropping meals from the menu.





“This year we launched boxes that have two, three or four meals in it,” he says.

“We also launched a subscription where if you don't want to cook so much in one week then you can subscribe to two or four meals a week.





In June UCOOK will be launching a range of frozen products which will come in three flavours and will also launch into a retail space where customers can but their products at selected stores.





Perhaps the best news of all is the wine launch where UCOOK will partner with different wine estates and suppliers and create perfectly paired dishes.









