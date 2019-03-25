Ben Ungermann is teaching South Africans how to make yummy ice cream. African News Agency

The enigmatic Ben Ungermann doesn’t even need to emphasise his MasterChef Australia credentials anymore because he’s an accomplished chef in his own right. Ungermann is currently in SA and in association with Capsicum Culinary Studio and presenting a series of Masterclasses.

At one of the Cape Town classes he taught eager cooks how to make Strawberry Balsamic Ice Cream with Goats Cheese Mousse and White Chocolate Crumb.

He says he had to visit the Mother City because after he’s first visit to SA he “got slammed for not coming to Cape Town, the fans just took to the DM’s (direct messages) how can you come to South Africa and not Cape Town?”

Ungermann also revealed that he will soon be opening a fine dining restaurant in Jakarta.

He says: “It’s going to be quite exclusive. And, it’s going to be a greenhouse which is purely self-sufficient so you'll be able to check out the cityscape but also be surrounded by all the hydroponics and vegetables we grow on site.”

But ice cream is still close to his heart and he has some sage advice to anyone out there who is possibly a bit reluctant to make their own ice cream.

Ben Ungermann’s tips for making your own ice cream

The consistency of the mixture must be light and fluffy.

Put it in the freezer and whip it constantly. If you knocking more into the mixture it’s only going to get better and lighter.

With ice cream it’s not just about the flavour it’s about the texture as well, if you have something beautiful and light and you put it on your tongue and it just dissipates and leaves a really beautiful flavour you on to a winning product.

When you skimp out on ingredients and you use either watered down cream or if you use produce that might be good but not in season then I think you can run into trouble

Ungerman is at the Umhlanga Capsicum Culinary Studio this week in Durban

Tuesday 26 March

14:00 – 16:00 The Whole Chicken Masterclass

18:00 – 20:00 Fish Masterclass

Wednesday 27 March

14:00 – 16:00 Dessert Masterclass

18:00 – 20:00 The Whole Chicken Masterclass