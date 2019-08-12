Australia’s MasterChef runner-up Ben Ungermann is coming back to South Africa. Picture: Kalveer Biradar

MasterChef Australia 2017 runner-up Ben Ungermann is returning to Cape Town to cook up a storm.



The Australian chef has travelled to SA earlier this year and presented a series of Masterclasses.





This time round he'll be hosting Chicken Masterclasses and for the first time in SA - a Dessert Degustation Masterclass.





Both two-hour masterclasses will take place at the Capsicum Culinary Studio campus in Salt River from 6pm to 8pm.





The Chicken Masterclass is happening on Wednesday, August 14 and the Dessert Degustation Masterclass takes place on Wednesday, August 21.





What's on the menu





In the Chicken Masterclass, Ungermann will demonstrate how to break down a chicken and use every single piece of the bird and those taking part will then be shown how to make three chicken dishes - Chicken Liver Parfait with Rosemary and Smoked Bacon (starter), Deconstructed Chicken Caesar Salad (entrée) and Chicken with Black Garlic Asparagus (mains).





Ungermann will also throw in a how-to for his amazing Vanilla Bayleaf Ice Cream with Pumpkin and Dutch Spice, as it just wouldn't be the same without a dessert from the "King of Ice Cream".





For those more interested in something sweet, the Dessert Degustation Masterclass is a must and will provide tips, tricks and hacks regarding everything to do with desserts.





For starters Ungermann will do a step-by-step guide to making Strawberry Balsamic Ice Cream with Goats Cheese and Basil.





This will be followed by his how-to-make Layer Dutch Spice Cake and then Deconstructed Carrot Cake and finally his Forest Log LAW Dark Chocolate and Truffle.





He says: "These Masterclasses will give amateur chefs some excellent insight into creating simple yet mouth-watering dishes as well as cool tips and tricks along with a delicious four course degustation to enjoy with me afterwards."





Tickets for the Ben Ungermann Masterclasses cost R580 per person and include all the ingredients as well as a sit down with Ungermann - to eat the meal you prepared - at the end of the class.



