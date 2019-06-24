Best tasting wines attract hundreds to Cape Town show on Friday. Photos: Supplied by Old Mutual

More than 160 wines have been tasted at the Cape Town Wine Tasting show, where hundreds of wine lovers and potential buyers enjoyed the taste of fine wines. On Friday the wines were made available for the Cape Town Wine Tasting event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The fine wines had scooped prestigious awards in this year’s Old Mutual Trophy Wine Show. These wines were all recognised earlier this month for their excellence by a panel of international and local judges chaired by South Africa’s wine authority Michael Fridjhon.

The international judges included Kirk Bauer (Germany), Simon Field MW (UK) and Benjamin Roffet (France). The South African panel featured Narina Cloete, Christian Eedes, Patson Mathonsi, Alexandra McFarlane, JD Pretorius and François Rautenbach.

Wines tasted included the Best White Wine Overall (Mulderbosch Single Vineyard Chenin Blanc Block A 2017,) Best Red Wine Overall (Kruger Family Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2017) and the Discovery of the Show/Best Value Gold Medallist (Bonnievale Barrel Select Cabernet Sauvignon 2015).

“This year’s Old Mutual Trophy Wine Show again demonstrated the skills of the Cape’s winemakers, who defied the challenges posed by the drought and the weak economy to again produce a wide array of exceptional wines,” says Thobile Tshabalala, Head of Brand at Old Mutual.

The sucess of the wine show has inspired the launch of the Spirits Show:

The categories for both local and international brands are Brandy, Gin, Whisky, Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Fruit spirits, Liqueurs, Arise Liqueurs, Bitters and Digestives.

The judging process of the entries for the Old Mutual Trophy Spirits Show was underway with the awards event scheduled for early July.

More information on the Old Mutual Trophy Spirits Show will be made available soon.

For updates visit the Old Mutual Trophy Wine Show website www.trophywineshow.co.za.

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Moses Mudzwiti