Black Elephant Vintners unveils new wine vintages

In the world of wine enthusiasts, few moments are as eagerly anticipated and celebrated as the launch of new wine vintages.
The rebels over at Black Elephant Vintners have recently announced the launch of new vintages for three of their top-rated wines. With each new vintage, a story is told and the result is the zenith of nature’s essence and the winemaker’s artistry to create a delicious wine.
Amazing Grace Cabernet Sauvignon 2018:
The 2018 Amazing Grace sees the introduction of their young vines planted in 2013.
The wine shows its typical perfume and refined tannins but with a dash of red fruits and added structure. The young vines have been a breath of fresh air and a welcome addition to the final blend.
The Power of Love Chenin Blanc 2023:
A change is as good as a holiday, so for the 2023 vintage, the rebels headed to the hills, Bottellary and Polkadraai, in Stellenbosch. The vines have an unobstructed 360° view of False Bay, Table Bay and the Cape Winelands, and come together to create an easy-drinking, fruit forward Chenin Blanc.
The Dark Side of the Vine Semillon 2020:
The highly anticipated follow-up to Black Elephant Vintner’s 5-star Platter 2019 Semillon. Consistency is critical with these old vines planted back in 1905. 2020 has the same freshness and typical earthiness but with more weight and fruit concentration.