Professional chef, and founder of ChewMe Food, Boitumelo Mogoai has recently been crowned the winner of The Taste Master’s debut season and is the brand-new resident foodie on the channel’s popular variety show Afternoon Express.

The Taste Master is South Africa’s newest reality show that airs on SABC 3.

According to a statement, the contestants were judged on their innovation, taste, presentation, hosting and overall atmosphere as they whipped up the ultimate festive feast for fourteen guests including past guest judges, mentors, former contestants, food stylists and big players in the local food industry.

Taste Master South Africa took to Instagram to congratulate Mogoai, and said her cooking techniques and homey flavours won over the judges in the end.

“From Mogodu Pizza to Belgian Speculaas Cookies! CONGRATULATIONS @tumichewme you brought it all the way home. Your cooking techniques and homey flavours won over the judges in the end! You are #TheTasteMasterSA,” read the post.

Mogoai said this experience has been life-changing, that she cannot explain how blessed she feels to have taken part in this competition.

“I am a winner. I cannot believe I have won The Taste Master. I have made new friends and I have been able to connect with people I never thought I would ever get the chance to connect with. The amount of exposure the show has given me has made me realise that anything is possible. I am so excited to be the new resident foodie on Afternoon Express and I know this opportunity will give me the chance to expand my business and my brand. It’s onwards and upwards from here,” she said.

Mogoai is set to take her career to new heights as she makes her debut on Afternoon Express early next year.