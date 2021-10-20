Bolt Food expands its reach in Johannesburg

It was in 2019, when the taxi-hailing app Bolt announced plans to launch a food delivery service in South Africa. According to the company, South Africa was said to be one of the first three countries, globally, to be offered the new service – along with Estonia and Finland.

There are few better things than having your favourite meal delivered right to your doorstep, be it at home or the office. No more wasting time in the kitchen or at the shops, as Bolt Food has finally arrived in Johannesburg.

In May 2020, when the country went to level 4 of the lockdown, they partnered with the Restaurants Association of South Africa (RASA) to deliver meals to customers, and have now recently launched its food delivery services in Johannesburg, giving the city’s residents access to food deliveries, from more than 300 restaurants and fast-food outlets. This follows the success of the company in Cape Town, where more than 800 restaurants have been added to the food app since it launched in April 2020.

Country manager for Bolt Food in South Africa James Townsend-Rose says they piloted Bolt Food in Cape Town last year, with outstanding results. Townsend-Rose says restaurants and their customers welcomed Bolt Food’s affordable prices and quick deliveries, and they are excited to bring this solution to Johannesburg, and to other South African cities in the coming months.

Bolt Food will deliver Johannesburg customers’ orders from a wide range of restaurants and fast-food outlets, including Burger King, Pizza Hut, Subway, Andiccio’s, Del Forno, and many others. The service is currently available from Bryanston in the north, to Braamfontein in the heart of the city, and will expand across the city as more restaurants join the platform. Their app can be downloaded from Google Play or Apple App stores.