Media personality, Bonang Matheba, is a proud sparkling wine connoisseur and it makes absolute sense that she has launched the 'House of Bonang'! Bonang describes House of Bonang as her passion that has been in the making for years and judging by how she has shown her love for bubbly, it does not come as a surprise that she now has her own sparkling wine brand.

The Bonang MCC Brut Rosé launched on Monday, March 18 and is available from Woolworths.

About her bubbly Bonang said: "Being a Queen Bee means having everything a girl needs, including fabulous style and personality to match. Introducing my latest little guilty pleasure - BNG - a true indulgence for yours truly, with an elegant and refreshing taste profile. Be a part of the latest taste trend and enjoy this traditional Méthode Cap Classique - perfect on its own or with any celebration."

Over the years, there’s been a surge of celebrities associating themselves with some of the popular and loved brands. Rappers, television personalities, sports stars, and even fashion designers have gone from popping bottles to putting their names on them.





Bonang Matheba's champagne emoji. Picture from Pinterest

In 2017, radio host Thando Thabethe was named the vodka’s new ambassador, joining recording artist Cassper Nyovest. GH Mumm recently announced retired Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt as its CEO - Chief Entertainment Officer. Hosting the Sun Met alongside Bolt, was local beauty and TV personality Minnie Dlamini as master of celebrations.



