Queen B adds her sparkle to exclusive Courvoisier tasting and cocktail master class. Supplied

This week, South African television personality, Bonang Matheba aka Queen B hosted an exclusive cocktail masterclass along with cognac brand Courvoisier at Mesh cocktail bar in Johannesburg. Guests were treated to the star’s personalised cocktail called Fleur de Courvoisier with some of Queen B’s friends including Pinky, Babalwa Mneno, Sefiso Hlongwane,Ryan Hignett, Jay Badza and Seo Mothibe in attendance.

Guests could also take a tour of Courvoisier’s flavours and enjoy an exclusive tasting of the VS, VSOP and XO blends.

The evening’s main event was a cocktail masterclass where guests were shown how to create Bonang’s signature cocktail and how to make their own versions by adding their personal touches.

The Fleur de Courvoisier by Matheba, is the embodiment of a few of her favourite things, with even her delicate elegance reflected in its name, “the flower of Courvoisier”.

Courvoisier Brand Ambassador, Cuthbert Ndlovu said when they get a chance to show off their brand’s heritage alongside an icon like Bonang, it’s an opportunity they relish.

"It’s important to convey the history and the luxury of the brand to our customers and to do it in such fun and engaging environment is all we could ask for”, he says.

Matheba said the journey with Courvoisier up until this point has been a dream come true.

“From cocktails to the places we’ve been and the people who have become more like family, to becoming part of Courvoisier history has been a cherished experience like no other”, she said.

Fleur de Courvoisier is made up of:

50ml Courvoisier VS

25ml Fresh Lemon Juice

25ml Rose Liquer

5 Raspberries

1 Egg White

Shaken into the delicate mix and strained into a pre-chilled martini glass, garnished with pink rose petals