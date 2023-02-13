Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, February 13, 2023

Breakfast inspiration: Here’s a quick and easy egg and rice baked peppers recipe for your busiest mornings

Egg and rice baked peppers. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Not everyone loves breakfast.

Some people prefer to wake up, have a coffee, and jump straight into their day on an empty stomach - and we respect their choices.

However, health experts always suggest that breakfast should be taken as it replenishes your supply of glucose to boost your energy levels and alertness while also providing other essential nutrients required for good health.

That said, if you don’t have a lot of time to spend cooking in the morning, you can turn to this perfect, easy breakfast idea to help start things off on the right foot.

Egg and rice baked peppers

Note: Leftover rice, samp, or other small grains can be used as a filling in this recipe.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 large peppers, halved and deseeded

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cups cooked rice

4 eggs

1 x 400g can spicy tomato onion mix or Shebo

Fresh chopped herbs, to garnish

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place the pepper halves in a casserole dish and drizzle with olive oil. Spoon the cooked rice into the pepper halves.

Pour 125ml water into the bottom of the pan, cover with foil, and bake in a preheated oven until the peppers are soft and the rice is heated through about 15-20 minutes.

Using the back of a spoon, make an indentation into the rice and crack an egg into each indentation. Spoon tomato onion mix around the peppers.

Bake uncovered until the eggs are cooked to your liking and the sauce is heated through about 5-8 minutes. Serve immediately.

Recipe by the South African Poultry Association.

