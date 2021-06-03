Bride faces backlash for serving a single piece of chicken to guests at her wedding

Weddings are not all fun and games especially when it comes to the organising part.

A series of amusing incidents and “wedding nightmares” came to light after people on Reddit were asked to contribute to the “wedding shaming” thread, and share incidents of what they thought were some of the most horrible weddings they attended.

One such “wedding nightmare” was shared by a friend of the groom's mother who revealed how a bride-to-be had tried to save money by rationing food that was organised for the big day.

Spilling the tea on Reddit, a user named artysgirl told of the “wedding nightmare” that was unfolding with an acquaintance of theirs, who asked her groom's family to plan and fund the whole thing, from her bachelorette party to the catering.

It all started when the bride chose the sister-in-law as her maid of honour. As is the custom, the maid of honour was expected to host a three-day long bachelorette party. As she couldn't afford it, she turned to her mother, who is the groom's mother to sponsor the wedding.

On the day of the party, the bride asked her mother-in-law to pick up the food for the party, which was just 200 chicken tender pieces.

Meanwhile, 200 guests had RSVP'd for the wedding and all they had to eat was a chicken tender each along with an open bar and a wedding cake. They tried to organise some more food for the party, but the bride even then decided to be picky about the food and see the menu first.

Commenting on the whole debacle, one user wrote: “MOG needs to just step back and let the sh*t hit the fan”.

Another user wrote: “If you're that clueless or cheap to only order 200 tendies then there is no hope for you. Just wow.”

While a third wrote: “Good god, MOG should just save her money for her kids next wedding - this one seems fairly doomed.”