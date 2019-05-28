

We have come across few people who don't like burgers.

Not that anyone has any reason to dislike burgers these days- depending on your dietary requirements, it's become one of the most versatile foods we have.





With May 28 being National Burger Day, it's apt that we would want to celebrate the burger.





But why do burgers have their own day?





Like most food days, Burger Day was invented by people who wanted to celebrate the burger and the best places in the world that serve burgers.





Not that the world needed any help in deciding whether burgers needed celebrating- with so many places that have all kinds of burgers on their menus, it's clearly one of the most popular foods we all love to eat.





Love burgers and need delicious recipes that also suit your dietary requirements? We have the sauce









Vegan beetroot and lentil burger with coriander alioli





Toast the burger bun and smear with the aioli. Layer it up with lettuce, tomato, red onion, gherkins, your patty, fried mushrooms and brinjal. Basically, go wild with whatever toppings and fillings you want! Homemade basil pesto works well too. Serve with crispy onion rings, chips, and some more mayo for dipping.









Turkey Burgers With Feta and Dill. Photo by Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post.