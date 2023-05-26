Burnt your food? Save your meals with these 4 easy tips

Burning food is something that happens to the best of us, but you might not have to go hungry. To help you out, we've put together a list of four tips to save your burnt food.

Sometimes, just playing with the ingredients can get rid of that burnt taste and smell. Picture: Pexels/Yeş Cut out the burned part If a particular piece of meat, vegetable or bread, for example is burned during cooking, simply cut out that part. By doing so, you can avoid spoiling the entire dish. Change the pot

Generally, something has burnt because you’ve left it on the stove for too long. This means most of the damage will be on the bottom of the pan. Try moving your food to a clean pan or pot and see if that makes a difference. The downside of this is that it’s not going to work in extreme cases, and you will lose the bottom of your dish which will most likely be beyond repair. Experiment with ingredients

If changing your pot has left you with slightly burnt tasting food, this can often be remedied by playing with the ingredients a bit. Some things that I have used successfully include adding a sweetener or any vinegar, including red or white wine, cider or balsamic vinegar. In addition, adding extra spices can mask the flavours considerably. The key here is to pick ingredients that fit with the dish you are preparing but that have a neutralising effect on the offending taste or smell.

Use potatoes Some might view this next fix as a little strange, but if your dish doesn’t already include potatoes, it can be a fantastic way to whisk away the dreaded burn. You will need a little time for this, but it can be a godsend because potatoes naturally absorb flavours and smells.