Cabbage vs beetroot: A twar on which veggie has potential to be the star of a dish

We know vegetables are the healthiest foods you can eat, but most of us don’t eat enough of them. If the thought of eating plain old steamed broccoli, green beans or cabbage turns you off eating vegetables, you are not alone.

Story continues below Advertisment

A twar on which veggie between cabbage and beetroot has the potential to be the star of a dish has emerged. It all started with an honest tweet by @BatlogeleB saying that cabbage bores her. “No veg bores me like cabbage,” she wrote.

Comments came flooding, with some tweeps agreeing with her and some people saying there is nothing wrong with cabbage, it is just that people do not cook it the right way. One user wrote: “You guys should just say the people in your family can’t cook and leave the vegetables out of the drama.” “That time my dad wants to eat it every day… I despise it,” commented another user.

Story continues below Advertisment

As if the twar on cabbage was not enough, @Tshepo_Ranko commented with a quote tweet and wrote: “Cabbage has potential, do you know Beetroot?” Cabbage has potential, do you know Beetroot? https://t.co/wD11Fp0Pud — Tshepo Ranko (@Tshepo_Ranko) March 22, 2022 The post quickly garnered numerous reactions from Twitter users. With 315 retweets and more than 1 000 likes since the time of publication, people debated which of the two veggies has the potential to be the star of a dish. One user wrote: “Beetroot is the Beyoncé of Sunday Kos. Having beetroot on your plate yomcimbi is a plus for you, not it. Give Beetroot its flowers please.”

Story continues below Advertisment

A second user commented: “Beetroot is a star, vinegar, chutney or butternut feta cheese salads, mash beets, sliced beets as a side with balsamic.” A third wrote: “Beetroot is trash. Have you seen the water after they’ve washed plates that had beetroot on them?” With the debate raging on Twitter about boring vegetables, we thought it would be interesting to share a few tips on how to make veggies less boring.

Story continues below Advertisment

The first thing you should know when cooking veggies is that various cooking methods, using a variety of herbs, spices and flavourings, provide unlimited recipe options. You can also increase your daily vegetable intake by mixing vegetables in casseroles, meatloaf or soups, and adding greens to smoothies. Use seasoning Seasoning is essential to bringing out the flavour of your vegetables. Salt is the bare minimum, and the right amount will make a huge difference. Add salt gradually and taste as you go. They should taste more flavourful but not outright salty. Try herbs and spices like paprika, cumin, oregano, chilli powder, curry powder and basil.

Cook with broth Cooking in broth instead of water adds flavour to your veggies. Next time you boil sweet potatoes, for example, boil them in veggie or meat broth of your choice. This not only adds flavour, but keeps added calories low. If sodium is an issue, get low-sodium broth. Look for fresh broth or pre-made in a can or carton. Use oil or butter