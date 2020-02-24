After over a hundred-years, the beloved chocolate brand is finally branching out and bringing the vegan option people have been waiting for, but it has no name as yet.
According to The Telegraph, the vegan chocolate bar was supposed to be released last month for Veganuary, but the launch was pushed back because the company does not want to release something that does not live up to their high quality standards.
The news site reported that a Mondelez US spokesperson said they are always listening to their customers, so they can develop and provide people with a greater choice