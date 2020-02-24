Cadbury is set to launch vegan ‘dairy milk’ chocolate bar









Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bar. Picture: Instagram Popular British confectionery company owned by Mondelez International, Cadbury will soon be releasing a vegan version of their iconic ‘Dairy Milk’ chocolate. After over a hundred-years, the beloved chocolate brand is finally branching out and bringing the vegan option people have been waiting for, but it has no name as yet. According to The Telegraph, the vegan chocolate bar was supposed to be released last month for Veganuary, but the launch was pushed back because the company does not want to release something that does not live up to their high quality standards. The news site reported that a Mondelez US spokesperson said they are always listening to their customers, so they can develop and provide people with a greater choice

“This includes looking at a plant-based Cadbury Dairy Milk bar. However, we have no immediate plans to launch. We are only interested in launching a new vegan product that retains the texture and taste that our consumers love,” they reported.

The site also reported that Mondelez, Cadbury’s parent company, has reportedly been working on a vegan bar for two years but has been struggling to find a nut-free substitute.

Taking to the Vegan Society South Africa Facebook page, vegan consumers shared their excitement with one user, Nina Swart saying she hopes they do a nut version.

“Yay I hope they do the whole nut version too!” said Swart.

Tayla Hadwen wrote, ‘my dream has come true!”.

Another user, Monique Golan said she hopes it comes to SA because she has to have it.

That said, there is no word on when the vegan chocolate bar will hit shelves.