Calling all home cooks! ’My Kitchen Rules SA’ is looking for you for s4

With season 3 winners Wessel Pieterse and Izak Redelinghuys having been crowned last year in December, M-Net has recently announced that the fourth season of the cooking show My Kitchen Rules South Africa is set to return for the fourth season this September, and they are looking for the most talented home-cooking pairs to bring the heat.

In a statement, J’Something said the competition gets better with each season.

“My Kitchen Rules South Africa gets better with each season because the calibre of home cooks also gets better and better. This past season we saw that the pandemic and lockdowns really resulted in many people killing it in the kitchen, and we know that we can expect the same – or possibly even better – this time around, he said.

In the competition, the cooking pairs, who make the cut, start off in an Instant Restaurant round, where they host their competitors and the two celebrity judges with a themed three-course dinner. Those who don’t get chopped move on to the Challenge Round, where they go against each other in various cooking challenges. At the end of it all, the winning team will go home R1 million richer. If you think you have what it takes to be SA’s No 1 cook, and win the prize money, then this is for you.