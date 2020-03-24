Can you freeze cheese?

I love cheese. It has many things going for it.

It is high in protein and is a better snack option than the processed sugary stuff we love to pop into our mouths.

I also love that cheese stimulates saliva production, which aids in decreasing the acidity levels in our mouths, therefore protecting teeth from acid and helps to clear food particles.

So, unless you have a dairy allergy or you just do not like cheese, it is a great option for your cost-effective kitchen.

One question I always have in mind regarding cheese, which I think you as a reader would also like to know is: Can it be frozen?

According to Healthline, cheese is best enjoyed fresh to maximize its flavour and texture, but sometimes it’s not feasible to use large amounts of it within the use-by date.

And this is where freezing comes in.

Cheese is best enjoyed fresh to maximize its flavour and texture. Picture: Supplied

The site reports that cheeses with a higher water content freeze at higher temperatures than those with lower water content. For example, cottage cheese freezes at -1.2℃, but cheddar freezes at -12.9℃. That though freezing doesn’t destroy the nutrients in cheese, it affects its texture and quality.

They also report that when the cheese is frozen, small ice crystals form on the inside, disrupting the internal structure of the cheese, and when it’s thawed, water is released, causing the product to dry out, become crumbly, and potentially develop a mealy texture.

Frozen cheeses may also be less meltable when they’re stored for a longer time, but moreover, freezing inactivates microbes in cheese, such as bacteria, yeasts, and mould which helps extend the shelf life, preventing it from going bad.