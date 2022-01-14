Can’t think of substitutes for potatoes? Try these 3 alternative side dishes

Spice up your dinner with some new side dishes. Potatoes are good, real good, but we think it’s time to try some other totally delicious veggies. Below, we have compiled a list of some of our favourite alternatives.

Each substitute can be prepared in many distinct ways. And some of these dishes are so delicious you will wonder why everyone else still makes such a fuss about potatoes. They will both fill and satisfy you. Cauliflower mash Who doesn’t like cauliflower? Long gone are the days when it was eaten steamed or boiled, now it's all about cauliflower mash.

It's a wonderful potato substitute that tastes just as good, if not better than the real deal. Chop up your cauliflower into bite-sized bits, steam (or boil). Blend or mash up with a bit of butter, and add salt and pepper. Turnips Most cooks serve turnips that are mixed with potatoes, but did you know that they don’t need to be served with them? They do very well all on their own, baked, boiled, or steamed. Try them out mashed. Peel three or four turnips then cut into chunks and simmer in boiling water for 20–30 minutes.

When fork tender, drain and mash with butter, cream, salt, and pepper. Use a whole grain such as quinoa, couscous, or brown rice in place of your potato. Whole grains contain fibre, which can help you feel full, lower blood sugar levels, and may help lower cholesterol. Butternut squash cubes Butternut squash is great as it provides a similar texture to potato without costing you as many calories.