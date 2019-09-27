Cape Town bakery makes special royal treats for Baby Archie







In a Twitter post by the bakery, they said they were delighted that the Desmond Tutu Foundation asked them to prepare yummy treats for Meghan and baby Archie. Picture: Twitter Cape Town - During their 10-day visit to South Africa, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with baby Archie, visited the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, where they were presented with delicious treats made by Charly’s Bakery. The renowned Cape Town bakers described the treats they made for the royal family as follows:

* Our melt-in-your-mouth Vanilla Petit Fours, decorated with piped wording like Ubuntu, Freedom, Peace, Love, Joy & Hope which were iced in the colours of the Desmond Tutu Legacy Foundation (purple, green, royal blue & silver)



* Our deliciously buttery Shortbread cookies, made in a giant heart shape, covered in Royal icing (royal icing is the actual name of the icing we use) and decorated with each of their names, HRH Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, HRH Princess Meghan Duchess of Sussex & Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as well as 1 cookie that had an excerpt from Meghan's speech on gender equality that read "I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman of colour, and as your sister. I am here with you and I am here for you" all of these cookies were hand piped in silver lettering.









* Knowing that Duchess Meghan is passionate about gender equality and female empowerment, and in light of her recent speech in Nyanga on this subject, we also made our Cinnamon Shortbread cookies, covered in royal icing and decorated with messages like, Am I next?, Enough is Enough, Me Too, Respect our Existence or Expect our Resistance as well as some that said Royal Tour South Africa 2019 and Cape Town 2019





"We were ecstatic to receive this request from the Desmond Tutu Legacy Foundation and, as women in business, we feel so incredibly honoured to have made these meaningful sweet treats for the Royal tour of South Africa," said Alexander and Daniella, the daughters of Jacqui Biess, co-owner of Charly's Bakery, which she founded with her husband, Charly.



Apparently, Baby Archie was really into the treats, and kept on leaning in for a bite of what was on offer. Next week the royals make their final stop of their Africa tour in Johannesburg.



