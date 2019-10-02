Unframed Ice Cream has been selected as the best in the world. Picture: Instagram

Summer is here, so it's good to know that when you're in Cape Town you can cool down with ice cream that has been selected as the best in the world. Unframed Ice Cream come out tops on the Big 7 Travel list of best places to get your ice cream fix.

While compiling the list of "The 50 Best Ice Cream Parlours In The World" they scoured the globe for the best of the best.

In the description of the Mother City's number one ice cream parlour they write: "Unframed is an artisanal ice cream maker, which means they make healthy ice cream from scratch, in small batches, from real and sustainable food. There’s always vegan flavours available and the “Blue Coconut” made with Blue Spirulina is famous for good reason."

The description continues: "Their ice creams are extraordinary, made with passion and truly unique in their flavour and just how rich they taste. When it comes to the best ice cream parlours in the world, it truly doesn’t get much better than this."