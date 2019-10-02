Unframed Ice Cream has been selected as the best in the world. Picture: Instagram

Summer is here, so it's good to know that when you're in Cape Town you can cool down with ice cream that has been selected as the best in the world.

Unframed Ice Cream come out tops on the Big 7 Travel list of best places to get your ice cream fix.

While compiling the list of "The 50 Best Ice Cream Parlours In The World" they scoured the globe for the best of the best.

In the description of the Mother City's number one ice cream parlour they write: "Unframed is an artisanal ice cream maker, which means they make healthy ice cream from scratch, in small batches, from real and sustainable food. There’s always vegan flavours available and the “Blue Coconut” made with Blue Spirulina is famous for good reason."

The description continues: "Their ice creams are extraordinary, made with passion and truly unique in their flavour and just how rich they taste. When it comes to the best ice cream parlours in the world, it truly doesn’t get much better than this."

In a celebratory Instagram post the team from Unframed Ice Cream wrote: "The vision behind Unframed has always been to bring the best product and experience to YOU, our customers. We don't do this for awards, but we can't contain our excitement right now, and we are so proud to do our part to put #CapeTown on the map for the world's best ice cream!"

There are three Unframed Ice Cream parlours in Cape Town at the Woodstock Quarter (187 Sir Lowry Road), V&A Waterfront at the Food Market and in Gardens at 45C Kloof Street.

The top 10 on the list of best ice cream parlous in the world:

1. Unframed Ice Cream, Cape Town

2. Licc – United Kingdom

3. Bang Bang Ice Cream & Bakery – Canada

4. FRYST – Sweden

5. Gelato Messina Circular Quay – Australia

6. Churn – USA

7. Birds of Paradise Gelato Boutique – Singapore

8. Emilia Cremeria – Italy

9. Giapo – New Zealand

10. Shubert’s Ice Cream & Candy – USA