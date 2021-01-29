Cape Town’s 2m-long ‘undertaker’ gatsby causes a stir on social media

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A mouth-watering image showing Cape Town’s longest gatsby caused a stir among social media users this week. The gatsby is one of Cape Town’s most iconic dishes that consists of hot chips, a protein of your choice (think chicken, steak, fish, and calamari) with all the trimmings, smothered in sauce. Radio personality Merentia van der Vent posted pictures of the 2m-long gatsby on Facebook asking if it is real. “Is this for real???? A gatsby so long it has to go in via the boot? Might it be the undertaker? Or is it the khali? Anyone know?" Posted by Merentia van der Vent I onMonday, January 25, 2021 The images amazed users with many saying it looks amazing and that one needs to invite many people to indulge in it.

Gino Fortune jokingly said: “That is too much gatsby.”

Tarian Taz wrote: “Yassis, where is this place? we need to try this thing but we need to invite our whole street to eat this thing by the looks of it.”

The post has received over 1 000 shares since the time of publication.

The “undertaker” gatsby is a creation by MCD pizzas and takeaways, a restaurant based in Forest Drive City in Eerste River.

Apart from the “undertaker” gatsby which is the longest they have, the restaurant also offers the “khali” gatsby which costs between R178 and R475, the “‘giant” gatsby which costs between R140 and R350, and the standard gatsby which costs between R75 and R175.

Taking you through the history of the gatsby, it originated in Cape Town and is popular throughout the Western Cape province.

The sandwich is typically large and suitable for sharing by several people. It was accidentally created in 1976 by Rashaad Pandy.

According to Pandy, he accidentally invented the gatsby in the 70s after putting together a few odds and ends comprising a Portuguese roll, hot chips, polony, and atchar to feed a few hungry workers.

Since then, the popular sandwich has evolved into a favourite, particularly among workers and clubgoers, prized for being both budget-friendly and mouth-wateringly delicious.