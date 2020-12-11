Cape Town’s new plant-based culinary consulting service promises to revolutionize the way we consume food

A new plant-based culinary consulting service has been launched in Cape Town and promises to revolutionise the way we look at and consume food. Plant-Based Creative (PBC) is the brainchild and passion project of South African food personality Tamsin Snyman. The culinary consulting service offers a range of plant-based artisanal foods featuring a variety of sweet and savoury goodies. Included in this range are a superfood bliss ball collection, peanut butter cups, trillionaire shortbread, and cashew nut chocolate mousse. On the savoury side, there are power-packed veggie burgers, vegan mayonnaise, red pepper shakshuka, and orange and almond granola – to name a few. Snyman herself will come to people’s homes and assess what they currently stock in their kitchens, and consume on a regular basis, and advise them on plant-based alternatives that are not only delicious, but also good for you, and the planet too.

Snyman said she is beyond excited to be launching Plant-Based Creative to market after months of planning and preparation.

“I wanted to create a family-friendly range of foods that are not only good for you and the planet but also exciting to eat – making it easy for people to adapt to plant-based foods and get the kids to also start eating these healthier alternatives.

“I have personally and painstakingly sourced all the ingredients in the food range (which are planet-friendly and gentle on the environment) from the best local suppliers, and all of the packaging has been carefully selected to be 100% recyclable,” she said.

The range of Plant-Based Creative foods is currently available in selected retail stores. An online store will also be launching in January 2021. Alternatively, you can order directly from the test kitchen which is situated on the Clay Café property in Hout Bay.

The plant-based diet has seen tremendous growth over the years.

One of the world's largest food and beverage companies, Nestlé recently launched its premium Nescafé Gold plant-based, non-dairy lattes in South Africa. Crafted with plant-based ingredients, these lattes are for people following a vegan diet, those wishing to live a healthier, sustainable lifestyle, and those who suffer from lactose intolerance.

Nicole Roos, business executive officer: Coffee and Beverages at Nestlé South Africa, said that worldwide, there is growing consumer consciousness of health, wellness, and longevity which has inspired a move towards natural, plant-based products.

“Until now, there has been no one-cup soluble cappuccino treat for consumers who do not consume dairy products. With the new Nescafé Gold plant-based mixes range, we are the first food and beverage manufacturer in South Africa to introduce an offering that invites them to enjoy a premium, frothy cappuccino experience at home,” said Roos.

The Fry Family Food Company also developed plant-based boerewors this year.

Tammy Fry, Director at The Fry Family Food Co, admits that the team was very aware when they embarked on the development of the boerewors that they were going to have to create something remarkable.

“Boerewors on the braai is such an important South African past time, and we knew that this new sausage would have to hold its own in the face of some very strong scrutiny. But we were inspired by the extraordinary responses we got for our Big Fry Burger. We also know that many more South Africans are open to exploring plant-based meat alternatives and that in order to inspire more people, we have to innovate and offer alternatives that make the exploration easier (and just as delicious!),” said Fry.